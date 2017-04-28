BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy emerges from Chapter 11

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza creek energy successfully completes prepackaged financial restructuring; emerges from chapter 11; announces new board of directors
* Bonanza creek energy - upon emergence from bankruptcy, company issued 1.7 million 3-year warrants with a strike price of $71.23 per share
* Bonanza creek energy inc- company's cash balance at emergence was approximately $65 million
* Bonanza creek energy - plans to resume drilling, completion activity around june 1, with intent to operate a one-rig program for remainder of year
* Also announces appointment of seven members to its board of directors
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director