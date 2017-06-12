BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy names ‍Seth Bullock as interim CEO

June 12 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza Creek Energy announces leadership changes and its
2017 capital program and production guidance
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - Bullock appointed as interim
chief executive officer upon resignation of Carty
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - Seth Bullock has been
appointed as interim chief executive officer
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - board of directors has
approved company's 2017 capital program of approximately $130
million
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says plans to re-initiate its
commodity price hedging program to lock in a portion of its cash
flows and protect project returns
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says is in process of completing
its 6 drilled but uncompleted wells & expects to complete 18 new
wells, totaling 24 for year
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - 2017 production guidance 16.0
- 17.0 mboe/d
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc sees production for three months
ended June 30, 2017 of 15.8 - 16.2 mboe/d
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - bonanza Creek plans to drill
eight and complete two XRLs in French Lake area in 2017
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - richard J. Carty has resigned
as president and chief executive officer and as a member of
board of directors
