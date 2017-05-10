BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

May 10 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza Creek Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operating outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.91

* Q1 revenue $52.6 million versus $44.2 million

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - Q1 production volumes averaged 17.6 mboe per day

* Q1 earnings per share view $-28.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - plans to begin completing four previously drilled, but uncompleted wells later this month

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - upon approval of 2017 capital program by new board of directors, company will provide guidance for remainder of 2017