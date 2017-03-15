BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017

March 15 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Bonanza creek energy inc - year-end 2016 proved reserves of 90.7 mmboe, 55% oil, and 56% proved developed

* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bonanza creek energy inc - for q4 of 2016, company reported reduced production volumes on a sequential and annual basis due to "inactivity"

* Bonanza creek energy inc - continues to pursue a restructuring under terms set forth in restructuring support and lock-up agreemen

* Bonanza creek energy inc - expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017

* Bonanza creek energy inc - upon emergence from bankruptcy, company expects to resume drilling and completion activity

* Bonanza creek energy - capital requirements expected for proposed program would range from $160 - $180 million for time period from may to december 2017