BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* Bonanza creek energy inc - year-end 2016 proved reserves of 90.7 mmboe, 55% oil, and 56% proved developed
* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bonanza creek energy inc - for q4 of 2016, company reported reduced production volumes on a sequential and annual basis due to "inactivity"
* Bonanza creek energy inc - continues to pursue a restructuring under terms set forth in restructuring support and lock-up agreemen
* Bonanza creek energy inc - expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy inc - upon emergence from bankruptcy, company expects to resume drilling and completion activity
* Bonanza creek energy - capital requirements expected for proposed program would range from $160 - $180 million for time period from may to december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: