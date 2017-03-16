版本:
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek says on March 16 bankruptcy court entered order approving entry of co,units into certain restructuring support and lock-up agreement

March 16 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Bonanza Creek - on March 16 bankruptcy court entered order approving entry of co, units into certain restructuring support and lock-up agreement

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - pursuant to agreement parties agree to support restructuring of co, units - SEC filing Source text:(bit.ly/2mUwnTp) Further company coverage:
