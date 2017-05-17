版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-Bong AB says AGM decided no dividend is to be distributed for 2016

May 17 Bong Ab :

* AGM decided no dividend is to be distributed for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
