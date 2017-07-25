FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonso Electronics announces signing of a letter of intent on reconstruction of the Shenzhen Factory
2017年7月25日 / 下午12点41分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Bonso Electronics announces signing of a letter of intent on reconstruction of the Shenzhen Factory

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Bonso Electronics International Inc :

* Bonso Electronics announces signing of a letter of intent on reconstruction of the Shenzhen Factory

* Bonso Electronics International Inc - if agreement reached, redevelopment will start in mid-2019 and reconstruction is expected to be finished by 2021

* Bonso Electronics International Inc - companies expect to reach a definitive agreement within next three months

* Bonso Electronics - ‍under terms of LOI, Fangda will be responsible for applying for government approvals,financing,handling redevelopment

* Bonso Electronics - Fangda will be responsible for applying for necessary government approvals and, financing and handling redevelopment project

* Bonso Electronics-both cos to share redeveloped property after reconstruction/redevelopment completed with Bonso holding 45 percent interest in floor area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

