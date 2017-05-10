BRIEF-Bonterra Energy announces qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
May 10 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Bonterra Energy Corp says Bonterra continues to maintain its full year 2017 production guidance range between 13,000 and 13,500 boe per day
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76
* Bonterra Energy Corp says averaged 12,053 boe per day of production during quarter, six percent lower than Q1 2016 production
* Bonterra Energy Corp sees capital spending of approximately $70 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
