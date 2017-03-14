版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy estimates 2017 annual production to rise 5 pct

March 14 Bonterra Energy Corp

* Bonterra energy corp. Announces year end 2016 results

* Bonterra energy corp - bonterra estimates 2017 annual production will increase five percent and range between 13,000 and 13,500 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐