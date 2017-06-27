版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Books for GAM Holding placing are oversubscribed -bookrunner‍​

June 27 GAM Holding Ag: Bookrunner:

* Books are oversubscribed, price guidance to follow ‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐