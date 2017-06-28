版本:
2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies reports 7.1 percent passive stake in Constellation Alpha Capital as of June 20

June 28 Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP

* Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP reports a 7.1 percent passive stake in Constellation Alpha Capital Corp as of June 20, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
