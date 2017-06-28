BRIEF-Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies reports 7.1 percent passive stake in Constellation Alpha Capital as of June 20

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP
* Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP reports a 7.1 percent passive stake in Constellation Alpha Capital Corp as of June 20, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space