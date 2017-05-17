版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Booz Allen says awarded $96.1 mln contract by U.S. Navy’s Tactical Networks Program Office

May 17 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp:

* Navy’s Tactical Networks Program Office awards Booz Allen $96.1M contract to provide secure, reliable networks for U.S. Navy forces

* Co awarded $96.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract,over base plus 4-year period by Navy's Tactical Networks Program Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
