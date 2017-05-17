BRIEF-Booz Allen says awarded $96.1 mln contract by U.S. Navy’s Tactical Networks Program Office

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp:
* Navy’s Tactical Networks Program Office awards Booz Allen $96.1M contract to provide secure, reliable networks for U.S. Navy forces
* Co awarded $96.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract,over base plus 4-year period by Navy's Tactical Networks Program Office
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley