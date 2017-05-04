BRIEF-Boral Ltd to complete acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated in early May

UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 5 Boral Ltd:
* To complete acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated in early May
* U.S. Federal Trade Commission completed review of Boral's proposed acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated and cleared transaction for closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: