BRIEF-Boral Ltd to complete acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated in early May

May 5 Boral Ltd:

* To complete acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated in early May

* U.S. Federal Trade Commission completed review of Boral's proposed acquisition of Headwaters Incorporated and cleared transaction for closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
