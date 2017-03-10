BRIEF-Boralex appoints Alain Rhéaume as chairman of board

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Boralex Inc
* Says alain rhéaume appointed chairman of the board
* Boralex inc - rhéaume succeeds robert f. Hall
* Boralex announces the appointment of a new chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing