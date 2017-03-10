版本:
BRIEF-Boralex appoints Alain Rhéaume as chairman of board

March 10 Boralex Inc

* Says alain rhéaume appointed chairman of the board

* Boralex inc - rhéaume succeeds robert f. Hall

* Boralex announces the appointment of a new chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
