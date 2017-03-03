BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03

March 3 Boralex Inc
* Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth
quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Boralex Inc says fiscal 2017 will see growth in operating
results of Boralex's wind power segment
* Boralex Inc says by end of fiscal 2017, co says five new
wind power sites will be commissioned
* Boralex Inc says board of directors of corporation
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share
* Boralex Inc says quarterly dividend increased by
approximately 7.1 % from $0.14 to $0.15 per common share
* Boralex Inc says qtrly revenues from energy sales $74
million versus $81 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: