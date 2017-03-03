BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03

March 3 Boralex Inc

* Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share C$0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boralex Inc says fiscal 2017 will see growth in operating results of Boralex's wind power segment

* Boralex Inc says by end of fiscal 2017, co says five new wind power sites will be commissioned

* Boralex Inc says board of directors of corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share

* Boralex Inc says quarterly dividend increased by approximately 7.1 % from $0.14 to $0.15 per common share

* Boralex Inc says qtrly revenues from energy sales $74 million versus $81 million