版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 03:09 BJT

BRIEF-Borgwarner Inc announces $10 million investment in Autotech Ventures

April 3 Borgwarner Inc

* Borgwarner Inc - has taken another step in company's evolution through a $10 million investment in autotech ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐