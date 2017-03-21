BRIEF-B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports Q4 results

March 21 BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd :

* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $6.8 million versus $7.4 million

* BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd - qtrly basic and diluted net income per share $0.08

* BOS Better Online Solutions - "our outlook for year 2017 is a net profit of $0.5 million and further growth in revenues as compared to year 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: