2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Bosch Connected World Bosch says working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars

March 15 (Reuters) -

* Bosch Connected World Bosch says working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
