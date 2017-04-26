BRIEF-Boston Beer expects 2017 earnings per share between $4.20-$6.20

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Boston Beer Company Inc
* Boston beer reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.20 to $6.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 revenue fell 14 percent to $161.7 million
* Boston Beer Company says company not planning to provide forward guidance on impact that asu 2016-09 will have on company's 2017 financial statements
* Boston Beer Company Inc - projects full year 2017 earnings per diluted share to be between $4.20 and $6.20
* Boston Beer Company Inc sees fy 2017 gross margin of between 51% and 52%
* Boston Beer Company Inc sees 2017 gross margin of between 51% and 52%
* Boston Beer Company Inc - estimated 2017 capital spending of between $30 million and $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: