BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q1 earnings per unit $0.26

May 11 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces first quarter
2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for
the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago
* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 system-wide gross
sales of $261.2 million for period, an increase of 2.8% versus
same period one year ago
* Boston pizza royalties income fund -q1 same store sales
growth of 0.0% for period
* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 diluted earnings
per unit $0.26
* Boston pizza royalties income fund - qtrly total revenue
$11.1 million versus $10.9 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: