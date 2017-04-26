版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Holdings Q1 EPS $0.17

April 26 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc :

* Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc says net interest income for q1 was $53.6 million, an increase of 4 pct from $51.5 million for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
