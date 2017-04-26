BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Holdings Q1 EPS $0.17

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc :
* Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc says net interest income for q1 was $53.6 million, an increase of 4 pct from $51.5 million for q4 of 2016
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement