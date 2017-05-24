版本:
BRIEF-Boston Private says addition of Josh Crossman as senior wealth advisor

May 24 Boston Private

* Boston private says addition of josh crossman as senior wealth advisor

* Boston private -before joining firm, crossman served as senior vp and private wealth & portfolio manager at merrill lynch private banking & investment group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
