版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Properties CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10 mln vs $8.8 mln

April 7 Boston Properties Inc:

* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing

* Boston Properties Inc - president Douglas T. Linde's total compensation in 2016 was $7.2 million versus $7.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2nRG03j) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐