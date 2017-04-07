BRIEF-Boston Properties CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10 mln vs $8.8 mln

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
April 7 Boston Properties Inc:
* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing
* Boston Properties Inc - president Douglas T. Linde's total compensation in 2016 was $7.2 million versus $7.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2nRG03j) Further company coverage:
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims