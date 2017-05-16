BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive results from the Reprise III clinical trial

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Boston Scientific Corp
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year
* Boston Scientific Corp says LOTUS valve system also demonstrated non-inferiority to corevalve platform for primary safety endpoint
* Boston Scientific - secondary endpoint demonstrated LOTUS valve system had lower rates of moderate to severe pvl occurrences compared to corevalve platform
* Boston Scientific Corp - LOTUS valve system showed superiority over corevalve tavi system platform for primary effectiveness endpoint
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.