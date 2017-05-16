版本:
BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive results from the Reprise III clinical trial

May 16 Boston Scientific Corp

* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year

* Boston Scientific Corp says LOTUS valve system also demonstrated non-inferiority to corevalve platform for primary safety endpoint

* Boston Scientific - secondary endpoint demonstrated LOTUS valve system had lower rates of moderate to severe pvl occurrences compared to corevalve platform

* Boston Scientific Corp - LOTUS valve system showed superiority over corevalve tavi system platform for primary effectiveness endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
