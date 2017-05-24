版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty

May 24 Boston Scientific Corp:

* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty

* Boston Scientific Corp - data demonstrate that bt reduces complications in adult patients with severe persistent asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
