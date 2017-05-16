版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 13:26 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition

May 16 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition

* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
