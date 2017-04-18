版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific initiates global study to assess sudden cardiac arrest prevention therapy

April 18 Boston Scientific Corp:

* Boston Scientific initiates global study to assess sudden cardiac arrest prevention therapy in patients with diabetes who have previously experienced a heart attack

* Boston Scientific - emblem mri s-icd system has been accepted for parallel review for new indication by fda, centers for medicare & medicaid services

* Boston Scientific Corp- organizations will concurrently review madit s-icd trial data as well as other relevant information to determine fda approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
