BRIEF-Boston Scientific says on Feb. 23 announced voluntary removal of all Lotus Valve devices - SEC filing

Feb 23 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific - on February 23 co announced voluntary removal of all Lotus Valve devices - SEC filing

* Boston Scientific Corp - expect to bring the Lotus Valve platform back to market in Europe and other regions in the fourth quarter of 2017

* Boston Scientific - removed Lotus Valve devices from global commercial and clinical sites due to reports of premature release of pin connecting lotus valve to delivery system

* Boston Scientific - anticipate filing U.S. premarket approval application submission for Lotus Edge Valve system in Q4, with U.S. launch planned for mid-2018