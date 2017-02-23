版本:
BRIEF-Boston Scientific says on Feb. 23 announced voluntary removal of all Lotus Valve devices - SEC filing

Feb 23 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific - on February 23 co announced voluntary removal of all Lotus Valve devices - SEC filing

* Boston Scientific Corp - expect to bring the Lotus Valve platform back to market in Europe and other regions in the fourth quarter of 2017

* Boston Scientific - removed Lotus Valve devices from global commercial and clinical sites due to reports of premature release of pin connecting lotus valve to delivery system

* Boston Scientific - anticipate filing U.S. premarket approval application submission for Lotus Edge Valve system in Q4, with U.S. launch planned for mid-2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2mfSUYx) Further company coverage:
