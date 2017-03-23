BRIEF-Botanix Pharmaceuticals receives U.S. export approval of drug for clinical studies

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 24 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Receives export and import approvals for clinical studies
* U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency approved export, Australian Office Of Drug Control approved import of synthetic cannabidiol for planned clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.