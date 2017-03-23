版本:
BRIEF-Botanix Pharmaceuticals receives U.S. export approval of drug for clinical studies

March 24 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Receives export and import approvals for clinical studies

* U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency approved export, Australian Office Of Drug Control approved import of synthetic cannabidiol for planned clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
