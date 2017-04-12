版本:
BRIEF-Bowmore to acquire Moose Brook property in New Brunswick, Canada

April 12 Bowmore Exploration Ltd:

* Bowmore signs letter of intent to acquire Moose Brook property in New Brunswick, Canada

* Bowmore Exploration Ltd - has signed a letter of intent to acquire, from two private owners 100% undivided interest in Moose Brook project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
