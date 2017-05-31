BRIEF-Box Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

May 31 Box Inc
* Box reports 30 percent revenue growth for fiscal first
quarter 2018
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $502 million to $506 million
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $121 million to $122 million
* Q1 revenue $117.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.7
million
* Box inc - billings for q1 of fiscal 2018 were $99.6
million, an increase of 31% from q1 of fiscal 2017
* Box inc sees fy gaap and non-gaap basic and diluted
earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.25 to $1.21
and $0.48 to $0.44, respectively
* Box inc sees q2 gaap and non-gaap basic and diluted
earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.32 to $0.31
and $0.13 to $0.12, respectively
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $121.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $502.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
