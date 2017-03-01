BRIEF-Box Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Box Inc:
* Box reports record revenue for fiscal year 2017, up 32% year-over-year, and record cash flow from operations
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue $109.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.9 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $500 million to $504 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $114 million to $115 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Box Inc sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.32 and $0.15 to $0.14, respectively
* Box Inc sees FY GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in range of $1.27 to $1.23 and $0.49 to $0.45, respectively
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $115.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $397.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.