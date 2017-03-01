BRIEF-Box Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

March 1 Box Inc:

* Box reports record revenue for fiscal year 2017, up 32% year-over-year, and record cash flow from operations

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $109.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.9 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $500 million to $504 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $114 million to $115 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Box Inc sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.32 and $0.15 to $0.14, respectively

* Box Inc sees FY GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in range of $1.27 to $1.23 and $0.49 to $0.45, respectively

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $115.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $397.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S