公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Box Ships announces adjournment of annual meeting of shareholders

May 31 Box Ships Inc

* Box ships inc. Announces adjournment of annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
