版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Boxer Capital reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics

March 23 Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐