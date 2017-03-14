版本:
BRIEF-Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith's FY 2016 total compensation $7.4 mln vs $8.4 mln

March 14 Boyd Gaming Corp

* CEO Keith Smith's FY 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $8.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Chairman William Boyd's FY 2016 total compensationi $3.5 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpuP05) Further company coverage:
