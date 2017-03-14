BRIEF-Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith's FY 2016 total compensation $7.4 mln vs $8.4 mln

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Boyd Gaming Corp
* CEO Keith Smith's FY 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $8.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Chairman William Boyd's FY 2016 total compensationi $3.5 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpuP05) Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard