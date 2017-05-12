BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results

May 12 Boyd Group Income Fund:

* Boyd Group Income fund reports first quarter results

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.699

* Boyd Group Income Fund - "extremely warm and dry winter weather conditions have had some carryover impact in some of our markets into Q2 of 2017"

* "We are on track to achieve our previously stated long-term goal of doubling our size by 2020."

