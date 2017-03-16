版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Boyuan initiates two new projects valued at $67.5 million

March 16 Boyuan Construction Group Inc

* Boyuan initiates two new projects valued at US$67.5 million

* Boyuan Construction - initiated construction on a new commercial project in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, and residential project in Lingshui, Hainan province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐