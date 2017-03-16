BRIEF-Boyuan initiates two new projects valued at $67.5 million

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Boyuan Construction Group Inc
* Boyuan initiates two new projects valued at US$67.5 million
* Boyuan Construction - initiated construction on a new commercial project in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, and residential project in Lingshui, Hainan province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.