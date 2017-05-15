版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Boyuan Q3 earnings per share $0.08

May 15 Boyuan Construction Group Inc

* Boyuan reports q3'17 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue rose 38.9 percent to $62.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

