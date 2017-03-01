BRIEF-BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities

March 1 Bp Plc:

* BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. Renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities

* Under terms of agreement, BP will pay $155 million for Clean Energy's existing biomethane production facilities

* BP to acquire Clean Energy's upstream renewable natural gas business and sign long-term supply agreement with clean energy

* BP will continue to subcontract operations of these facilities to Clean Energy

* BP Plc - Clean Energy will buy renewable natural gas fuel from BP and collect royalties on gas purchased from BP and sold as redeem at it stations