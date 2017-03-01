BRIEF-BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Bp Plc:
* BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. Renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities
* Under terms of agreement, BP will pay $155 million for Clean Energy's existing biomethane production facilities
* BP to acquire Clean Energy's upstream renewable natural gas business and sign long-term supply agreement with clean energy
* BP will continue to subcontract operations of these facilities to Clean Energy
* BP Plc - Clean Energy will buy renewable natural gas fuel from BP and collect royalties on gas purchased from BP and sold as redeem at it stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
