BRIEF-BP announces start of production from West Nile Delta Development, Egypt

BP Plc:
* Start of production from West Nile Delta Development achieving first gas eight months ahead of schedule and production 20 per cent above plan
* Has started gas production from first two fields, taurus and libra, of west nile delta development in Egypt
* Project was delivered eight months ahead of start-up schedule and under budget Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit