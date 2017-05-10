版本:
BRIEF-BP announces start of production from West Nile Delta Development, Egypt

May 10 BP Plc:

* Start of production from West Nile Delta Development achieving first gas eight months ahead of schedule and production 20 per cent above plan

* Has started gas production from first two fields, taurus and libra, of west nile delta development in Egypt

* Project was delivered eight months ahead of start-up schedule and under budget Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
