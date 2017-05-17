BRIEF-BP CEO says delivery ahead of schedule on upstream, downstream projects

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 BP Plc:
* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO
* "Plan to build a network of around a thousand or more retail sites in Mexico over next five years" - CEO
* "India also holds promise for BP as another potential market for growth" - CEO
* "We are ahead of schedule on delivery of our major upstream projects and with our downstream plans" - CEO
* Together with recent portfolio acquisitions, projects expected to deliver additional one million barrels of new production a day by 2021 compared with 2015 base
* "We must not lose sight of fact that environment remains tough, and uncertain, so we must maintain our discipline" - CEO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood