2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-BP, DuPont venture acquires Nesika Energy

April 3 BP Plc

* Butamax Advanced Biofuels, a BP and DuPont JV, announced acquisition of Nesika Energy and its state-of--art ethanol facility in Kansas

* Butamax plans to license its proprietary bio-isobutanol technology beyond this first facility on a global scale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
