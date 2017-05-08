版本:
BRIEF-BP, Kosmos JV to drill exploration wells offshore senegal

May 8 BP Plc:

* BP along with joint venture partner Kosmos energy announced today a major gas discovery offshore Senegal

* BP and Kosmos will be drill stem testing Tortue discovery in mid-2017 and will drill 3 exploration wells over next 12 months offshore of Senegal and Mauritania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
