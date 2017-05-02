BRIEF-BP Q1 underlying replacement cost profit rises to $1.5 bln

May 2 BP Plc:

* Q1 underlying replacement cost profit $1.5 billion versus profit of $532 million year ago

* Q1 downstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax $1.74 billion versus $1.81 billion year ago

* Q1 upstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax $1.4 billion versus loss of $747 million year ago

* Q1 production for quarter was 2,388mboe/d, 3.0% higher than q1 of 2016

* Expect second-quarter 2017 reported production to be broadly flat with Q1

* Quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share

* Net debt at 31 March 2017 was $38.6 billion, compared with $30.0 billion year ago

* Net debt ratio* at 31 March 2017 was 28.0%, compared 23.6% a year ago

* Divestment proceeds were $0.3 billion for Q1, compared with $1.1 billion for same period in 2016

* Expect material improvement in operating cash flow from second half

* Q1 operating cash flow, excluding payments related to Gulf of Mexico oil spill of $4.4 billion

* Expect divestments to be in the range of $4.5-5.5 billion for 2017

* In April, Rosneft completed acquisition of a 100% interest in kondaneft project for approximately $700 million

* Continue to expect organic capital expenditure to be in the range of $15-17 billion for 2017

* Gulf of Mexico oil spill pre-tax charge, which predominantly relates to finance costs for unwinding of discounting effects, was $161 million for quarter