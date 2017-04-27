版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-BP says to dispose interest in SECCO to Sinopec for $1.68 bln

April 27 BP Plc:

* BP agrees sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC

* Consideration of sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC $1.68 billion

* SECCO is currently owned by BP (50%), SINOPEC (30%) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (20%), in which Sinopec holds a majority interest

* Intends to use proceeds from disposal, most if not all of which are anticipated to be received in 2017, for general corporate purposes

* Tansaction is subject to a number of regulatory approvals and other conditions, subject to which, it is currently anticipated to complete before end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐