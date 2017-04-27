BRIEF-BP says to dispose interest in SECCO to Sinopec for $1.68 bln

April 27 BP Plc:
* BP agrees sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC
* Consideration of sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC
$1.68 billion
* SECCO is currently owned by BP (50%), SINOPEC (30%) and
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (20%), in which
Sinopec holds a majority interest
* Intends to use proceeds from disposal, most if not all of
which are anticipated to be received in 2017, for general
corporate purposes
* Tansaction is subject to a number of regulatory approvals
and other conditions, subject to which, it is currently
anticipated to complete before end of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)