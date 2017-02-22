版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Brad Grey to step down as Chairman, CEO of Paramount Pictures

Feb 22 Viacom Inc:

* Viacom announces leadership transition at Paramount Pictures

* Brad Grey to step down as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures

* Says Grey will remain at Paramount for a period to support transition

* Says company is commencing a comprehensive search to identify a successor for Brad Grey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
