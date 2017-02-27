版本:
BRIEF-BRAD SAUER RESIGNS FROM TYSON FOODS’ BOARD

Feb 27 Tyson Foods Inc

* SAUER RESIGNS FROM TYSON FOODS’ BOARD

* SAUER'S RESIGNATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO PLANS TO ADD ANOTHER DIRECTOR

* BRAD SAUER HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER NINE YEARS OF SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
