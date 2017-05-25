BRIEF-Brady Corp reports Q3 sales of $275.9 million

May 25 Brady Corp
* Brady Corp qtrly earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting
common share were $0.43
* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter
results and tightens its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance
* Q3 sales $275.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $279.4 million
* Brady Corp sees organic sales ranging from a low
single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending
july 31, 2017
* Brady Corp - tightening earnings per diluted class a
common share guidance from $1.75 to $1.85 to range of $1.80 to
$1.85 for full year 2017
* Organic revenue declined 1.9 percent for quarter ended
april 30, 2017
