BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics says signed agreement with CCRM to support market authorization request for nurown

Feb 21 Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc :

* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says has signed an agreement with CCRM to support market authorization request for nurown

* Brainstorm -CCRM is helping co explore opportunity to access health canada's early access pathway for treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
