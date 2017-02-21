BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics says signed agreement with CCRM to support market authorization request for nurown

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc :
* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says has signed an agreement with CCRM to support market authorization request for nurown
* Brainstorm -CCRM is helping co explore opportunity to access health canada's early access pathway for treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada