BRIEF-Brampton Brick Q1 loss per share C$0.26

May 3 Brampton Brick Ltd:

* Brampton Brick reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share C$0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
